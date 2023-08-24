BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – After a three-day trial, a Belchertown man was found guilty of fraudulently obtaining Social Security disability benefits.

Kenneth Pontz, 59, of Belchertown was involved in the theft of public funds over the span of more than six years. According to officials, Pontz stole approximately $49,929 in Social Security disability benefits.

Pontz was charged and arrested in June 2022, leading to the trial that has concluded with his conviction. His sentencing is scheduled for January 4, 2023. The conviction on the charge of theft of public funds carries the potential for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, accompanied by three years of supervised release.

Additionally, the charge carries a possible fine of $250,000, or alternatively, twice the gross gain or loss resulting from the fraudulent activity, whichever is greater.