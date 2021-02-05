Belchertown man sentenced for federal firearms offenses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A former federal firearm licensee was sentenced today in federal court in Springfield for firearms charges.

Max T. Gaj, 30, of Belchertown, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark D. Mastroianni to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In September 2020, Gaj pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of unregistered firearms, receipt and possession of National Firearm Act (NFA) firearms not identified by serial number, making a firearm in violation of the NFA, selling firearms in violation of state and local laws, and making false entries in, failing to make appropriate entries in, and failing to properly maintain records as required.

Gaj, who was a federal firearms licensee and part owner of Dark Horse Gunsmithing in South Hadley, received and possessed three firearms: a machinegun, a machinegun bearing no serial number and a shotgun. The firearms were not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as required by the NFA. Gaj also made a machinegun in violation of the NFA.

In addition, Gaj sold two firearms, a Glock Model 17 pistol and a Glock Model 43 pistol in violation of state law. Gaj also made false entries, failed to make appropriate entries and failed to properly maintain records as required of a federal firearms licensee.