BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown man has been sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of fraudulently receiving Social Security benefits over 16 years.

After a four-day trial in August 2023, 59-year-old Kenneth Pontz of Belchertown was found guilty of one count of theft of public funds. He has been sentenced to 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Another hearing will be held on March 5 to determine the restitutions and forfeitures.

According to the Department of Justice, Pontz repeatedly made false statements to the Social Security Administration over a span of 16 years to receive more than $114,000 in disability benefits. He concealed that he was living with his wife whose income would have been included in calculating his monthly benefit payments. Pontz stated he lived in a vacant lot and not in the residence he shared with his wife.

Pontz also created fraudulent rent receipts that overstated his actual rent by $575 a month. During this same time frame, he embezzled roughly $46,000 from a trailer park association as their treasurer.