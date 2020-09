BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a person who is accused of a larceny that took place at a local business early Wednesday morning on September 2.

Police are looking to identify both the person and the vehicle pictured.

Photo: (Belchertown PD)

If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Robert Mann at 413-323-6685 or email him at rmann@belchertown.org