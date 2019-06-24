Belchertown Police looking to identify suspects accused of breaking into car, stealing

BELCHERTOWN, Mass (WWLP) – The Belchertown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly stole cash and credit cards from a vehicle on Saturday.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. a vehicle was broken into at the Chestnut Hill Community School parking lot and an undisclosed amount of money and credit cards were stolen from it.

After further investigation police said the credit cards were later used at a Target store in Holyoke.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Officer Robert Mann at 413-323-6685.