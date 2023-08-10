BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Police Department is asking members of the community to help them identify an individual who allegedly stole a lost wallet from a local Dunkin.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning, around 8:15 a.m., at the Dunkin located on 16 Federal Street in Belchertown. According to reports from both Dunkin staff and a customer, the unidentified person in the photos below picked up a wallet and its contents that had been dropped by a Dunkin customer. The wallet has not been reported as turned in or returned to its rightful owner.

Courtesy of Belchertown Police Department

Belchertown Police have released images of the individual in question, captured by Dunkin security cameras. The individual is described as a taller male of Hispanic descent, sporting a bald head, thick black beard, and tattoos on his left forearm and right leg. He was last seen wearing a bright blue t-shirt with a lanyard around his neck, complemented by dark-colored shorts. Witnesses also noted that the person arrived and departed the Dunkin location in a blue pick-up truck bearing the “SunRun” logo, indicative of a solar panel installation company.

Officer Jason Robinson is leading the investigation and is requesting assistance from the public to identify the individual in the images. Those who have any information about the suspect’s identity or the whereabouts of the missing wallet are urged to contact Officer Robinson at jrobinson@belchertown.org or call (413) 323-6685, extension 285.