BOSTON (WWLP) – A Monterey man was arrested Thursday morning after failing to stop for officers and leading them on a high-speed car chase in Boston.

According to State Police Spokesperson David Procopio, 46-year-old Joseph Lyman of Monterey was driving a 2019 Kia Sorrento on the westbound side of the Mass Pike in Boston around 6:52 a.m. when troopers attempted to stop him for failure to use a signal light and an expired registration. Lyman refused to stop and continued to drive westbound at a high rate of speed.

Troopers in Framingham used a tire deflation device which Lyman hit with his vehicle and came to a stop moments later. Lyman was then arrested. No injuries were reported.

Lyman is being charged with:

Driving an unregistered motor vehicle

Failure to stop for police

Failure to use turn signals

Refusing to identify himself to police

Lyman is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Thursday.