BOSTON (WWLP) – A Monterey man was arrested Thursday morning after failing to stop for officers and leading them on a high-speed car chase in Boston.
According to State Police Spokesperson David Procopio, 46-year-old Joseph Lyman of Monterey was driving a 2019 Kia Sorrento on the westbound side of the Mass Pike in Boston around 6:52 a.m. when troopers attempted to stop him for failure to use a signal light and an expired registration. Lyman refused to stop and continued to drive westbound at a high rate of speed.
Troopers in Framingham used a tire deflation device which Lyman hit with his vehicle and came to a stop moments later. Lyman was then arrested. No injuries were reported.
Lyman is being charged with:
- Driving an unregistered motor vehicle
- Failure to stop for police
- Failure to use turn signals
- Refusing to identify himself to police
Lyman is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Thursday.