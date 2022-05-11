LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Lenox was arrested Thursday and charged with traveling to New York with the alleged intent to engage in sexual acts with a minor.

According to the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Martin Connearney of Lenox exchanged text messages between April 6 and May 4 with another person in which he “expressed interest in engaging in sexual conduct with a child.”

Connearney and the other person talked about plans to have him travel to New York to meet at a location and engage in sexual acts with the child. He drove from Lenox to the location in New York on Thursday, where he was met by police officers and arrested.

The charges filed against Connearney can carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and supervised release of at least five years and up to life, if found guilty.

The incident is being investigated by the FBI and the Child Exploitation Task Force.