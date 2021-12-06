Berkshire County man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting two children

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who ran from prosecution will serve eight to 10 years in state prison for sexually assaulting two children a decade ago.

According to the news release, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office secured the conviction of 54-year-old Juan Harry Friday on three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and one count of rape of a child. Judge John Agostini sentenced Harry to serve eight to 10 years in state prison, aligning with state sentencing recommendations.

Harry was arrested by North Adams police for sexually assaulting two 11-year-old girls in 2003. Harry ran from the area on the first day of court that was expected to begin trial in 2010.

“We are glad to finally bring the victims, now adult women who waited a long time for this day, some

closure with this lengthy sentence. The District Attorney’s Office will always fight for victims regardless

of how long it takes,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “I thank the North Adams Police and the multi-disciplinary team who investigated this case and gave us enough evidence to secure a conviction. I thank the courageous victims for reliving these horrific events and sharing their powerful victim witness statements with the Court.”

Police in Nassau County, New York arrested Harry on the default warrant in August.