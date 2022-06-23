CLARKSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office secured an indictment of William Gingerich on charges related to the murder of Dennis Bernardi.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Gingerich is currently detained without the right to bail.

Gingerich is facing charges of:

Murder.

Kidnapping.

Assault and battery.

Larceny of a motor vehicle.

Clarksburg and North Adams Police responded to a Clarksburg address on February 23 for a well-being check and discovered Bernardi deceased. Authorities in Lewiston, N.Y. arrested Gingerich the following evening on an arrest warrant obtained by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit.