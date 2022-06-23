NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office secured indictments related to a shooting in North Adams on February 19.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, last week, the Grand Jury returned indictments for Paul Starbird and Keith Larrabee, both of North Adams. Starbird, 20, and Larrabee, 27, are currently held without the right to bail on District Court charges.

Starbird is facing:

Two counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Single counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Illegal possession of a firearm.

Illegal possession of a loaded firearm.

Larrabee is facing:

Two counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Single counts of assault and battery.

Illegal possession of a firearm.

Illegal possession of a loaded firearm.

Assault with a dangerous weapon.

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

North Adams Police were called to Key West Lounge on State Street at approximately 1:24 a.m. on February 19 for a reported shooting. On arrival, police helped two victims suffering from gunshot wounds

and Northern Berkshire EMS took the victims to Berkshire Medical Center.