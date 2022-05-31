NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has identified the North Adams homicide victim. According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Jillian (Tatro) Rosado, 38, of Cheshire, was murdered.

North Adams Police and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services responded to a home on Charles Street after receiving a 911 call around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. EMS pronounced Rosado dead at the scene.

The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the homicide. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, and forensic scientists from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office at (413) 499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at (413) 664-4945.