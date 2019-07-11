Berkshire DA: North Adams man held without bail after trying to kill his wife

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A North Adams man was arraigned in Northern Berkshire County District Court on three felony charges after police say he tried to kill his wife Thursday morning.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, North Adams Police arrested 42-year-old Michael Cook Sr. of Chase Avenue and charged him with assault to murder, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a family or household member.

Cook’s wife was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The DA’s Office told 22News Cook is being held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for July 17.