Berkshire DA: Maximum jail sentence for two men in domestic violence cases

BERKSHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men in domestic violence cases have received the maximum jail sentence from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.
According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Steven Signor of Pittsfield pled guilty to the following:
- Two counts of assault and battery on a household member
- Two counts of violating an abuse prevention order
- Single counts of assault and battery on a pregnant woman
- Resisting arrest
- Intimidation of a witness
- Breaking and entering
- Vandalism
Judge Mark Pasquariello sentenced Signor to two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction. Two and a half years is the maximum allowable sentence for a single charge in District Court according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. The charges stemmed from four separate incidents over the last year and a half.
30-year-old Jonathan Therrien of Adams pled guilty to assault and battery on a household member and violation of an abuse prevention order. He was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction. The charges relate to an incident on November 1 of this year.
“We are making every effort to prevent tragedy both to the individuals who are suffering from abuse, to local law enforcement who face risk every time they respond to domestic violence incidents, and to the public at large who face increased risk of gun violence from domestic abusers.”District Attorney Andrea Harrington