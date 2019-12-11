Berkshire DA: Maximum jail sentence for two men in domestic violence cases

BERKSHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men in domestic violence cases have received the maximum jail sentence from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Steven Signor of Pittsfield pled guilty to the following:

Two counts of assault and battery on a household member

Two counts of violating an abuse prevention order

Single counts of assault and battery on a pregnant woman

Resisting arrest

Intimidation of a witness

Breaking and entering

Vandalism

Judge Mark Pasquariello sentenced Signor to two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction. Two and a half years is the maximum allowable sentence for a single charge in District Court according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. The charges stemmed from four separate incidents over the last year and a half.

30-year-old Jonathan Therrien of Adams pled guilty to assault and battery on a household member and violation of an abuse prevention order. He was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction. The charges relate to an incident on November 1 of this year.