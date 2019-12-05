Berkshire DA: Wife brutally attacked by husband has died

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A North Adams woman died Sunday, months after a ‘brutal attack’ by her husband.

Berkshire District Attorney spokesman Andy McKeever identified the woman as 41-year-old Charli Cook. She passed away at Baystate Medical Center where she had been hospitalized since the attack on July 11.

McKeever told 22News that District Attorney Andrea Harrington plans to indict Charli’s husband Michael Cook on a murder charge. He’s currently being held at the Berkshire County House of Corrections on charges of assault to murder, assault and batter by means of a dangerous weapon, and armed assault with intent to murder in connection with the July attack.

“I send my condolences to Charli Cook’s family and friends,” Harrington said. “The investigators, prosecutors, and victim advocates who have been working on this case were heartbroken by her passing. We are determined to obtain justice for Charli.”