GREENFIELD, Mass, (WWLP) – A Bernardston man was sent to prison on Thursday after violating a restraining order and witness intimidation.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Antonio Candello was convicted on last month in connection with an incident in a 2019 attack on a woman. He was sentenced to three years in prison, in which he received credit for time spent in jail awaiting trial.

On September 19, 2022 Candello went to the residence of a woman who was a plaintiff in a restraining order against him. While on the property he tried to pressure the woman to deviate from the conditions of the restraining order. The woman reported the restraining order violation and witness intimidation to the Bernardston Police Department.

On October 13th, he was found guilty and ordered held without bail pending sentencing. Candello was sentenced Thursday to serve 5 to 7 years in state prison for witness intimidation and violating a restraining order.

The District Attorney’s office said that due to his extensive criminal history, he was also indicted as a Habitual Offender, which made him eligible for the maximum potential penalty available under the witness intimidation charge, which is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in state prison.

Candello agreed to accept a 5 to 7-year state prison sentence recommended by the Commonwealth, rather than proceed with a trial.

“When someone commits the crime of intimidation of a witness, it endangers the integrity of our judicial system and impacts the safety of our community. The Commonwealth was pleased that the defendant was held accountable for his actions and punished accordingly,” said Assistant District Attorney Erin Aiello, who prosecuted the case. Aiello works in the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Unit.