Bernardston man accused of removing ankle GPS monitor caught by state police

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of several felonies who was wanted by police in Bernardston after he allegedly removed his ankle GPS monitor has been arrested by state police.

Bernardston Police Chief James Palmeri told 22News, 49-year-old Antonio Candello, who had active arrest warrants, was caught by state police Tuesday night after cutting off the GPS Monday.

State police at the Shelburne Falls barracks confirmed for 22News Candello was arrested at around 9 p.m. Tuesday off of Haigis Branch Road.

Candello was held by police overnight until and scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on the following charges:

Assault and Battery with Dangerous Weapon;

Assault and Battery on Family / Household Member;

Strangulation or Suffocation

Intimidate a Witness/Juror/Police/Court Official.

He was also charged out of the Franklin Superior Court for a rape of child with force charge and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over according to Massachusetts State Police.

