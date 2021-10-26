Bernardston man sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to six felony charges

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Bernardston man has been sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a 2019 attack on a woman.

On Tuesday in Franklin Superior Court, 51-year-old Antonio Candello pleaded guilty to charges of strangulation (subsequent offense,) assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery on a family member (subsequent offense) and two counts of witness intimidation.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney office, on May 19, 2019, a distraught woman with injuries was brought to the Bernardston police station by a good Samaritan. She told police Candello attacked her and said he blamed her for another criminal matter he was allegedly involved in.

Police then went to go arrest Candello but he had already fled the area. Five days later, police were able to locate him and arrest him. While in jail, Candello attempted to communicate with the victim via a letter where he pressured her to recant.

“The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office is pleased that a repeat offender of intimate partner violence was held accountable today. That accountability was a direct result of community action. Several good Samaritans assisted in not only intervening in violence that was already occurring, but also in reporting continued risk of violence to the victim,” said Assistance District Attorney Aiello. “The trauma-informed approach utilized by first responders aided in the investigation and subsequent outcome. This case highlights the importance of a coordinated response to intimate partner violence.”

A plea agreement was made where the Commonwealth dismissed charges of kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family member, attempting to violate an abuse prevention order, violation of an abuse prevention order, and three counts of solicitation to commit murder. Candello will also receive credit for time spent in jail awaiting trial.