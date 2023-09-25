BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bernardston Police Department is seeking the public’s help for a stolen vehicle out of Vermont that was seen in the area.

According to the Bernardston Police Department, the vehicle pictured below was reported stolen out of Brattleboro, Vermont on September 19th.

Bernardston Police Department

The vehicle has been reported to be seen in the area of recent house break-ins on Huckle Hill Road in Vernon, Vermont, and Bernardston. The vehicle is a newer blue Hyundai Kona SUV with a Vermont Registration of KES303.

It is being asked that if you see this vehicle, call 911.