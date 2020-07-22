Bernardston Police warns residents of COVID-19 test scam

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bernardston Police Department is warning residents of a recent COVID-19 test scam.

According to Bernardston Police, people are calling and saying you’ve been around someone with COVID-19 and you need to be tested. The caller then proceeds to ask for your address and credit card information for the tests.

Police say this is most likely false and residents should not give out any of that information. If you have any COVID-19 related concerns you should contact your medical provider.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today