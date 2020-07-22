BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bernardston Police Department is warning residents of a recent COVID-19 test scam.

According to Bernardston Police, people are calling and saying you’ve been around someone with COVID-19 and you need to be tested. The caller then proceeds to ask for your address and credit card information for the tests.

Police say this is most likely false and residents should not give out any of that information. If you have any COVID-19 related concerns you should contact your medical provider.