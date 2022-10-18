The FCC says robotexts are on the rise: here’s how you can protect yourself. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – “Bank Fraud Alert – Did you approve a transaction for $1,000? Reply YES or NO,” a new text message scam pretending to be your bank to obtain money is circling cell phones according to the Better Business Bureau.

The Better Business Bureau is warning cell phone users of a new scam that con artists are impersonating your bank. A text message that looks like a fraud alert from your bank is sent in order to steal your money or personal information.

If you reply to that text message, the scammer now knows they have an active number and a person to scam. They will then call with a number that appears to be from your bank and claim to help stop the fraudulent charges.

The caller walks you through the process of sending yourself money via Zelle or digital wallet app and they ask you to verify the connection by sharing the code your bank sent. The scammer can then set up an account with their banking information. When you send money to “yourself,” you’re actually sending money to the scammer.

One consumer reported this experience to BBB Scam Tracker: “I received two texts stating it was the Wells Fargo Fraud Department wanting to know if I had made a Zelle transfer… I responded no and immediately got another text stating, ‘Thank you, no further action is needed, a representative will call you from 800-869-3556.’ Within a few minutes, I got a call from an individual stating they were with the Wells Fargo fraud department. The caller ID on my phone said Wells Fargo, and the person said they could reverse the transaction if I sign into my online account and open the Zelle app. I did this and the caller asked if I saw my name. I told him I saw my name in two places. It looked like I would be sending money to myself. The caller said everything was fine and the money would come back to my account. After the call ended, I got two texts stating funds for $2,500 and $1,000 would be deposited in my Wells Fargo account. I went back into my account and there was no evidence of any deposits. What I did see was $3,500 taken out of my account and a zero account balance.”

Disputing the charges will be difficult, according to the Better Business Bureau because the scammer has tricked you into approving the transaction. Sending money through a digital wallet app is like using cash, making it very hard to get your money back.

The BBB has the following tips to avoid bank fraud scams: