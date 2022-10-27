EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle after a deadly hit and run crash on North Main Street Thursday evening.

According to East Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams, police and firefighters were called to North Main Street near Speight Arden around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle. The bicyclist was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. Police identified the man as a 62-year-old Springfield resident.

Police believe the suspected vehicle left the area immediately after the accident. A witness told officers the vehicle may be a dark colored sedan or crossover type of vehicle. It was last seen heading south on North Main Street towards the Center Square rotary.

Anyone with helpful information, witnessed the accident, or may have surveillance video of the vehicle are asked to contact East Longmeadow Police Detective Michael Ingalls at 413-486-9005. Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.