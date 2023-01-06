HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are investigating a hit and run accident at the intersection of Cabot and Canal Streets Thursday.

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty said around 7:50 p.m. a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle that did not stop. When officers arrived at the accident, they found a man on the ground injured. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries. No other information about his injuries is available at this time.

Massachusetts State Police and members of the CRASH Unit are investigating the accident and are searching for the suspected vehicle that drove away.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900. You can also anonymously text a tip to 274637 by texting “SOLVE” plus your message including Holyoke. Then, text END to complete your message.