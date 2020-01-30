Bicyclist taken to hospital after being struck by car in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car on Pleasant Street Wednesday night.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper told 22News, a car was traveling south on Pleasant Street at 7:25 p.m. when it struck a bicyclist and a parked car.

Kasper said the bicyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet and sustained injuries to their head, face, and shoulder. They were taken to Baystate Medical Center.

The street was closed during the investigation but was reopened at 9:48 p.m. Police are still looking into the cause of the crash.

