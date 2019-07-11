Blackstone mother to learn her fate in “House of Horrors” case

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Blackstone woman convicted of assault and battery causing injury to a child and animal cruelty is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

Erika Murray, 35, faced several charges including murder after the skeletal remains of three infants were discovered inside a closet in her squalid home in August 2014.

Last month, Judge Janet Kenton-Walker acquitted Murray of second-degree murder and reckless endangerment.

Kenton-Walker ruled the prosecution did not prove Murray was responsible for the infants’ deaths beyond a reasonable doubt. She convicted Murray of two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of assault and battery, causing injury to a child.

Murray was convicted of assault charges against her two youngest daughters, ages three and five, who investigators said were kept hidden away from the world in deplorable conditions for their entire lives.

In the case of the younger children, prosecutors only had to prove they were harmed.

Murray was acquitted of reckless endangerment charges against her two oldest children, who lived in the squalid home. For these charges, prosecutors had to prove Murray’s state of mind, which the judge ruled to be unstable.

“The difference between the court’s decision on the younger kids versus the older kids isn’t about a difference in the facts. It’s about a difference in the law,” said Murray’s defense attorney Keith Halpern. “It’s about a difference in what it is the Commonwealth has to prove.”

Murray’s trial lasted two weeks. It was a bench trial, so there was no jury, and a judge decided her fate.

Murray spent five years in prison awaiting her trial. She faces up to 20 more years in prison — five years for each of the four counts of which she was convicted.