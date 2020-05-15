Boat illegally dumped in Leicester

LEICESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Leicester Police Department is looking for the public’s help regarding a boat that was illegally dumped.

According to the police, the boat was found on Cemetery Road along the power lines. The VIN number has no information on who it belongs to. The vessel would have been trailed to Cemetery Road because of its size.

If you have any information or know the owner of the boat, contact Officer Caforio 508-892-7010 ext 2065 or fill out a tip form anonymously at https://www.leicesterma.org/police/webforms/anonymous-tip-form