MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities say they found the bodies of two men from Medford who were reported missing one week ago and a man has been charged in connection to their murder.

The Middlesex County DA’s office said 28-year-old Pavel Vekshin and 37-year-old Kiryl Schukin, were reported missing by friends and coworkers on April 9th. Authorities say they found the bodies inside rubber storage bins in the unit and one of the bodies had been dismembered.

37-year-old Leonid Volkov, of Medford, was known to the victims, and was arrested without incident in North Attleboro on Saturday and charged with murder.