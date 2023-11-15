SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three teenagers were arrested in Springfield in connection with an incident where three officers were injured in September.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 6:15 p.m. on September 26th, officers observed a Hyundai driving on Maple Street that was reported stolen earlier that day.

Officers performed a traffic stop on Broad Street, where the driver, who was identified as 19-year-old Daniel Walker of Springfield, drove in reverse and hit a cruiser with two officers inside. Walker accelerated forward, driving over one of the officer’s feet.

Walker was driving recklessly as more officers arrived, almost hitting multiple pedestrians, bicyclists, children, and other vehicles on the road. Walker then proceeded to drive right through a stop sign and crashed into a cruiser at the intersection of Morris Street and Central Street. The cruisers were totaled and the two officers were injured in the crash.

He then jumped out of the car and attempted to run from the crash on foot. Officers took Walker into custody in the area of Dale Street. Officers also arrested a 14-year-old boy on Central Street who tried to run away from the accident.

Officer Vicente Gonzalez, who was just hit while inside the cruiser, and responding Officer Damarr Duncanson, saw that the Hyundai was catching on fire and realized that there was a person inside. The two officers rescued the 14-year-old girl who was a passenger inside the stolen car just before it was engulfed in flames. She was provided first aid and was later arrested.

Officers located tools that were used to steal cars specifically Hyundai’s and Kia’s, inside of the vehicle.

The three injured officers were taken to Baystate Medical Center and were released that evening. The three teenagers were taken to the hospital as well and were released.

Walker has three open criminal cases against him:

Arrested in August 2022 with a firearm

Arrested in June in connection to a stolen vehicle

Has open charges from a hit and run in May

Daniel Walker was charged in this incident with the following:

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (Three Counts)

Failure to Stop for Police

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash (Two Counts)

Possession of Burglarious Tools

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Personal Injury (Three Counts)

Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

The names of the two 14-year-olds and their specific charges can’t be released due to their age.

Walker was arraigned on September 27th, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. A dangerous hearing was scheduled for October 5th.

Officers Gonzalez and Duncanson received a Life-Saving Award at the Springfield Police Department’s Awards Ceremony in October for their work in this incident.

Body-worn camera footage was released by the police department, and in the first video, you can see the officers trying to stop the stolen vehicle, and Walker driving over the officer’s foot.

The second video shows officers searching for the stolen vehicle in the intersection when their cruiser was t-boned by Walker. You then see officers get out of the cruiser and realize that there is a girl in the burning car.

The next video shows the officer who was driving the cruiser when it was t-boned. The last two videos show the on-foot chase while they were searching for, locating, and arresting Walker.