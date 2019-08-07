BODY CAM VIDEO: Graphic footage shows officer fatally shooting dog during investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Recently released Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department body camera footage shows the events leading up to the fatal shooting of a pit bull in the backyard of a home near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.
The shooting occurred as officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cascade Street on July 27 to investigate a fatal crash, which was later deemed a suicide.
The body cam footage shows officers attempting to use a dog pole to collar the dog after it charged at them. At that point a second officer then fires several shots at the pit bull, striking and killing it.