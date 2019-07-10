Body camera captures brutal arrest

(WHEC/NBC News) Newly released body camera footage shows a violent encounter between a Rochester, New York man and two police officers.

The incident left the man, Christopher Pate, with facial fractures and resulted in criminal charges against one of the officers.

During a news conference Tuesday, both the mayor and police chief reaffirmed their disappointment and disgust with what they saw on the body-worn camera video.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren went so far as to say she was hurt by the video and, at one point, became almost speechless in describing her feelings about what she saw.

“There’s…no words that I can express besides that I’m sorry that this happened to him…” said Warren.

Read more: Click Here