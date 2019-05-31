Body camera captures controversial arrest

(WMC/NBC News) An Arkansas police officer is under investigation after video surfaced showing a controversial traffic stop and arrest.

The Helena-West Helana Police Department released body camera footage of the arrest Thursday showing the officer’s perspective.

The video shows the officer Terry Daughtery approach a black car and asks the man inside for his license, registration, and proof of insurance several times.

Instead, the man takes his phone out and starts recording.

Moments later, Daughtery drew his gun.

