Body cameras, 911 call released in deadly shooting

(KARE) Much of the evidence in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was released on Thursday.

The evidence included body camera footage, the 911 calls Justine Ruszczyk Damond made on July 16, 2017 before she was shot and killed, and video and photos of the scene. Some graphic body camera footage is still being redacted and blurred, and will be released next month.

The below 911 call from Justine Ruszczyk Damond is what eventually led Officers Mohamed Noor and Matthew Harrity to the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

“It sounds like sex noises, but it’s been going on for a while and I think I just heard, ‘Help.’ And it sounds distressed,” she told the dispatcher.

Eight minutes later, Ruszczyk Damond called 911 again, wondering where the officers were.

Five more minutes passed, and after approaching the police car with her cell phone in her hand, Ruszczyk Damond was shot dead.

Read more: https://kare11.tv/2M8CRg9



Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.