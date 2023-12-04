SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Van Horn Park pond late Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, at 4:20 pm, Springfield Police and Fire departments were called to the 600 block of Armory St. following a report of a body in Van Horn Park pond. Authorities recovered the body of an adult male.

The SPD Detective Bureau, led by Captain Trent Duda, is conducting an unattended death investigation, and we will continue provide updates as soon as we receive them.