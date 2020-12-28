Body found in burning car in Hartford identified as missing man from Chicopee

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating a car fire where a body was found Saturday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Hartford PD patrol officers responded to the area of 114 Shultas Place on a report of a vehicle on fire.

Officials report that Hartford Fire extinguished the fire and alerted officers that there was a deceased individual inside of the car.

The car is described as a 2010 black Acura TDX.

“A crime scene was immediately established and the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation,” according to Hartford Police.

Monday, police identified the victim as Francisco Ramon, 28, of Chicopee, MA.

Police added, “it was determined that the deceased was a missing person in a case being investigated by Chicopee, Massachusetts and Massachusetts State Police. The Hartford Police Department is working in conjunction with the Chicopee Massachusetts and Massachusetts State Police in this investigation.”

Officials report that this incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

