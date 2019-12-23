Body found in search for missing mom

(WDIV/NBC News) A body believed to be a Michigan woman missing since October has been found near her family’s cabin.

Adrienne Quintal was found dead Saturday according to her family.

Quintal was last seen in October at her family’s cabin in Honor, about 20 miles south of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Family members believe they found Quintal’s body submerged in water about 300 feet away from the family’s cabin. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Department said the body was found in a rugged area near where they had been searching.

Quintal’s family was conducting their own search with trained search and rescue teams when they came across the body.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s department has not officially identified the body found as Quintal, but expects to have it identified by Monday.

“We have to do a thorough investigation and our medical examiner has to do a thorough check of the person before we can identify them positively,” said Kyle Rosa with the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office.

