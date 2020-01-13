1  of  3
Body found on South Bridge Street in Holyoke identified, one arrested

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The body that was found on South Bridge Street in Holyoke Friday has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News the body was identified as 21-year-old Jesus Otero Marrero of Holyoke.

Leydon said 30-year-old Merkin Andrade was taken into custody and charged with misleading a police investigation in connection with this case. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court. 

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the Holyoke Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are investigating this case.

