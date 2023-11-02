BOSTON (WWLP) – The body of a missing woman from Whitman has been found inside a car at Logan Airport.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 31-year-old Margaret (Maggi) Mbitu was reported missing by her family on Monday. Her body was found at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a vehicle in the Central Parking garage at Logan Airport.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe of Lowell in connection with the homicide of Mbitu. The investigation determined that Kangethe boarded a flight to Kenya and detectives are working with Kenyan authorities to locate him.

There is no threat to the public, it has been determined that Mbitu and Kangethe knew each other.