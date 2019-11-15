Bomb threat at Enfield High School; Police patrol increased

ENFIELD, Conn (WWLP) – A threatening message was found written on a bathroom wall within Enfield High School on Friday morning.

Enfield Public Schools Superintendent, Chris Drezek told 22News, Police were called to the school around 7:15 a.m. for a bomb threat that was scribbled on a bathroom stall wall.

The Enfield Police Department determined that it was a low-level threat, but followed protocol and notified Connecticut State Police.

Drezek said the building was placed in a Secure the Building Protocol, not a lockdown, and staff and law enforcement did a sweep of the building.

After a thorough inspection, nothing was found and school resumed around 9:30 a.m.

The following is a statement from Drezek regarding the protocol:

As police protocols dictate, students were asked to move to different parts of the building to ensure a thorough inspection could be conducted. Additionally, as part of standard protocol, the Connecticut State Police conducted these inspections with State Police Canines. The sweep was conducted and nothing was found, and normal school operations resumed at approximately 9:30 am. I first want to thank our partners in law enforcement for their swift response and continued partnership ensuring our students and staff safety. I also want to thank the staff and administration of Enfield High School for their leadership during this anxious time, and for their continued dedication to make sure our students needs are met during a confusing situation. Lastly, I want to thank the parents and community of Enfield for your patience during this event. I realize that in todays world, any notification of a police presence at a school is terrifying. I just want to assure you that your child’s safety is our top priority and we will continue to take every precaution possible. -Chris Drezek, Enfield Public Schools Superintendent

According to a message posted on the Enfield Public Schools website, there will be an increased police presence at the school Friday and families and students will be notified when the protocol is lifted.