Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of asking teen girls for sex

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A judge set bond at $100,000 for a man accused of asking two teen girls to perform sex acts on him.

Matthew Marston of Holiday went before Circuit Judge Kimberly Sharpe Byrd Saturday morning. He appeared via closed-circuit television.

“Are you Matthew Marston?” the judge asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” he said.

Marston is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious contact with a victim under 16.

During the brief appearance, Marston attempted to discuss his arrest.

“I just want to know how I’m getting the charges,” he said before the judge advised him not to speak. His public defender jumped in and shut him down.

“Hold on. There it is. Your attorney is asking you not to speak,” the judge said.

Marston was ordered to refrain from contact, either directly or indirectly, with the victims.

The scary incident happened earlier in the week along Ironware Drive in Holiday, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

The girls told detectives the man pulled up next to them in a silver car, said inappropriate things to them and then took off.

Home surveillance video caught the encounter.

Marston has been arrested in the past for a host of crimes including auto burglary, forgery and theft, online county records show.

