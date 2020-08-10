Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender near Detroit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) -- According to the Shelby County criminal database, a businessman, father and graduate of Memphis University School faces a charge of indecent exposure. But when WREG got the tip about Andrew Crosby's run-in with the law, we wanted to know more. When we went to the database, we realized it would be harder to find that information than a typical case.

Usually, the public would be able to find documents related to Crosby's charge in the online database, but this case didn't have any. His mugshot also didn't come up in the public search portal.