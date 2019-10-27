Boston coach arrested after altercation at Chicopee youth football game

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was arrested after an on-field altercation ended a youth football game early in Chicopee Saturday.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, all available cars, including K9s were sent to a large disturbance for a game at Chicopee Comprehensive High School Saturday afternoon.

Wilk said an officer on patrol at the school was alerted by parents of a fight taking place during the game. When he arrived, the officer found a crowd of more than 20 people on the field.

A coach from the opposing team, 28-year-old Daniel McKoy of Dorchester, was arrested after police said his combative behavior ultimately created the disturbance.

Wilk said McKoy was seen being held back by 4 to 5 individuals and was becoming increasingly agitated. When the officer on duty tried to calm him down, Mckoy refused and continued to yell loudly, upsetting coaches and others in attendance of the game.

Officers were eventually able to clear the field but due to the large crowd and the potential for more fights to start, officers took McKoy into custody.

McKoy was charged with disorderly conduct and was later processed and released.