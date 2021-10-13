Boston gang member sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Boston was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

The U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris sentenced 32-year-old Lyndon Scott to 117 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Officials say that Scott also received an 18-month concurrent sentence for violating his terms of federal supervised release.

Scott had pleaded guilty on May 20, 2021 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense.

In September 2019, investigators conducted a search of Scott’s vehicle and seized approximately 17 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale and a Taurus 9-millimeter pistol loaded with 13 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition from a hidden compartment in the center console of his car. Additional cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia were recovered from Scott’s apartment.

Scott was previously convicted for unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, making this conviction his third firearm-related offense.