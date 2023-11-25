ROXBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Boston man was arrested after drugs and money were seized on Wednesday.

According to the Boston Police Department, around 12:57 p.m. officers were patrolling the area of Chesterton Street and Alerton Street in Roxbury to address ongoing complaints and quality of life issues. The officers then observed a group of people who were meeting in that area.

Officers observed further and saw what they believed to be a drug transaction between the group. They continued their investigation and observed two people separate themselves from the group and walk away from the area.

Officers stopped both of the suspects and told them why they were being stopped. Officers placed one of the suspects, 18-year-old Julius Fontellio of Boston into handcuffs and seized approximately 9 grams of Fentanyl, 16 grams of crack cocaine, and $871.

The other suspect was advised that he would be summoned to court for distribution of class A.

Fontellio was placed under arrest and charged with

Possession of class A with intent to distribute

Possession of class B with intent to distribute

Distribution of class A

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.