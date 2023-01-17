BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man is facing multiple firearm and drug charges after a traffic stop early Monday morning.

At around 3 a.m. on Monday, Massachusetts State Police were patrolling Blue Hill Avenue in Boston when a gray BMW was being operated at a high rate of speed before passing through a red traffic signal.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, 31-year-old Michael Williams, was informed why he was being pulled over. As the trooper returned to his cruiser, the electronic inquiry revealed Williams was not properly licensed to be operating a vehicle in Massachusetts and a warning from the Boston Regional Intelligence Center that he may illegally be in possession of firearms.

The trooper removed Williams from the BMW and saw a firearm on the floorboard. In an attempt to arrest Williams, he ran away which led to a multi-agency search of the area lasting several hours.

Police located a Glock 17 pistol, loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition, that had modifications allowing the pistol to fire fully automatic, an AR-15 style rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition along with over one pound of marijuana in Williams’ vehicle.

During the booking process, Troopers also found numerous brand-new credit cards in his wallet that did not have his name on them. Williams is being held without bail and charged with the following:

1. Failure to Stop

2. Speeding

3. Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

4. Illegal Possession of a Firearm (two counts)

5. Possession of a large Capacity Feeding Device (two counts)

6. Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

7. Carrying a Loaded Firearm

8. Improper Storage of Large Capacity Firearm

9. Illegal Possession of Assault Weapon

10. Illegal Possession of Machine Gun

11. Resisting Arrest

12. Trespassing

13. Possession of Counterfeit Credit Cards

14. Possession of a Class D Substance with Intent to Distribute