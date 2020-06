BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Braintree Police said they were looking for a stolen Ford Explorer with a pet dog on Wednesday.

Police found the suspect, 29-year-old Hamza Conner, driving down Route-3 at a high speed, almost hitting a state trooper when he eventually crashed the car, and ran away.

Troopers said once they found him, he told officer he was Covid-19 positive. Now Conner is being tested.

The dog was found in the vehicle, and was returned safely to his family.