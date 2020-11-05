Boston man charged with bank robbery

Defendant was on supervised release for 2010 bank robbery conviction at the time of the offense

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Boston man, who is currently on supervised release for a 2010 bank robbery conviction, was arrested Wednesday and charged with bank robbery.

Dennis C. Taylor, 47, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery. He was detained following an initial appearance before Chief Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley.

According to charging documents, on April 29, 2020, Taylor, dressed in a dark hooded jacket, blue latex gloves and a facemask entered a branch of the Santander Bank on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston, approached a teller and demanded the bank’s money. The teller handed Taylor cash, which Taylor placed in a white plastic bag and exited the bank. Included within the cash was a red dye pack. Surveillance cameras on Massachusetts Avenue captured video of O’Neil exiting the area and running towards a local parking garage as the red dye pack explodes into a plume of red smoke. During a subsequent search of the parking garage, law enforcement recovered a white plastic bag containing red dye stained money and a pair of blue latex gloves, which were found to match Taylor’s DNA profile.

The charge of bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.