BOSTON (WWLP) – During a federal court hearing Tuesday in Boston, a man was sentenced for distributing fentanyl and cocaine.

London Lee, 30, was sentenced to 71 months in prison and four years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton. According to the Department of Justice, Lee pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine in April 2023. Lee and Josiah Watkins were arrested and charged in April 2021.

Lee and Watkins were investigated in February 2021 for drug trafficking. Lee and Watkins were selling cocaine and fentanyl in Boston, the investigation found. Watkins sold or arranged the sale of fentanyl and cocaine at least 10 times between February and April 2021.

Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton sentenced Watkins to 51 months in prison and four years of supervised release in April 2023.