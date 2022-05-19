BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man pleaded guilty Thursday to fraud, identity theft, gun, and drug offenses.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Jammy Alphonse, 28, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, false representation of a Social Security number, aggravated identity theft, possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Around May 2020, Alphonse conspired to obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, which were made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Specifically, Alphonse planned to submit false PUA claims in other persons’ names and use other persons’ personally identifiable information.

Alphonse and his co-conspirators created email accounts for the purpose of submitting fraudulent PUA claims from Alphonse’s Everett residence and other locations. The fraudulently gained money was then directed into accounts held in Alphonse’s name or in the name of a co-conspirator.

Additionally, in February 2021, Alphonse submitted an application to rent a property in East Boston using the name, Social Security number, and date of birth of another person. As a result, Alphonse resided in that apartment from approximately February 2021 through August 6, 2021, when he was arrested on a federal firearms offense. A search of the apartment recovered a loaded Glock model 43X, 9-millimeter firearm, 47 rounds of ammunition, and approximately 75 grams or more of fentanyl, among other things.

Alphonse was previously arrested and charged in August 2021 with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon following a shooting in Cambridge, Mass., in July 2021. Alphonse has remained in custody since that date.

The charge of wire fraud conspiracy provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of false representation of a Social Security number provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge of aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory sentence of two years in prison to be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, up to four years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million.