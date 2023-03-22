BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man was indicted on Wednesday for allegedly distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to a news release from the Justice Department in Boston, 34-year-old Csean Skerritt was indicted on one count of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl. On February 6th of this year, Skerritt was previously arrested and charged with a criminal complaint.

On February 1st, Skerritt allegedly sold 50 grams of fentanyl to an individual in an exchange for $1,500. It is alleged that Skerritt had pre-arranged the location they met at. When arriving at the location, Skerritt allegedly got into the person’s car and distributed about 55 grams of fentanyl to them in exchange for more.

A sentence of at least five years and up to 40 years in prison can be given for the distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Including, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million.

The Department of Justice says the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.