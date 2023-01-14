BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man was sentenced for using others’ identities to obtain around $65,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

53-year-old Wilson Radhames Peguero Brea pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and another count of aggravated identity theft in October of 2022. Peguero used a name and Social Security number of two different U.S. citizens to deceptively apply and get PUA benefits.

Peguero had also applied for and received more PUA benefits using his own name but he stated that he was a U.S. citizen. Peguero also submitted fake documents, like a fake U.S. permanent resident card and a driver’s license.

Peguero was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to 28 months in prison as well as one year of supervised release.